Ugwuanyi donates N6m to Christmas day fire disaster victims

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has donated N6m (six million naira) to the victims of Christmas day fire disaster in Abakpa Nike.

Correspondent Carl Ofonye reports that Speaker of Enugu State house of Assembly, Edward Ubosi there leading an entourage into one of the compounds of the fire disaster. He represented the state governor who is out of the state.

The speaker consoled the victims over the incident and begged them to start

a new life with the little assistance from the state government.

The five victims got extra fifty thousand naira each on the spot, donated by

the former chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Cornelius Nnaji.

The Executive Secretary of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency, Nkechi Eneh said the cause of the fire disaster is yet to be established.

She said the governor has ordered her agency to give relief materials to

the victims.

A building at Ugboezeji, Abakpa Nike where three widows and two other

occupants were staying went up in flames on Christmas day destroying their property. That same day, another fire outbreak at a furniture shop at Ugbooye, Abakpa Nike also left property worth thousands of Naira destroyed.

The Four victims of the furniture shop got five hundred naira each from the state governor.

While owners of two makeshift shops attached to the furniture shop got N302,000 (Three and two hundred thousand naira) each to cover for their losses.

