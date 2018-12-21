UN adopts resolution to eradicate poverty

The UN General Assembly has adopted its first ever resolution addressing poverty eradication in rural areas, underlining the importance of concerted efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda goals.

The resolution noted that nearly 80 per cent of the extreme poor live in rural areas and on agriculture and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2030 Agenda) makes it a priority to end poverty.

The resolution also asked the UN secretary-general to submit a report to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly next year in order to add the topic of “poverty eradication in rural areas” to the agenda.

