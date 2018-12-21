Home International UN adopts resolution to eradicate poverty
UN adopts resolution to eradicate poverty
International
News
Nigeria
0

UN adopts resolution to eradicate poverty

0
0
now viewing

UN adopts resolution to eradicate poverty

now playing

United Nations' universal declaration of human rights (SEE list of articles)

now playing

2018 Int'l day for poverty eradication: 700m people remain poor -U.N

now playing

We will do more to get Nigerians out of poverty - Osinbajo

now playing

Buhari to address U.N. General Assembly Sept. 25

graduates-tvcnews
now playing

Nigeria's faulty education curricula cause of poverty - Varsity Don

Image result for UN adopts resolution to eradicate poverty

The UN General Assembly has adopted its first ever resolution addressing poverty eradication in rural areas, underlining the importance of concerted efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda goals.

The resolution noted that nearly 80 per cent of the extreme poor live in rural areas and on agriculture and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2030 Agenda) makes it a priority to end poverty.

The resolution also asked the UN secretary-general to submit a report to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly next year in order to add the topic of “poverty eradication in rural areas” to the agenda.

Related Posts

United Nations’ universal declaration of human rights (SEE list of articles)

TVCN 0

2018 Int’l day for poverty eradication: 700m people remain poor -U.N

TVCN 0

We will do more to get Nigerians out of poverty – Osinbajo

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies