UN pledges rescue, relief support to tsunami-hit Indonesia – Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed “deep sadness” at the loss of lives, injuries and damages caused by the tsunami that struck the Indonesian coast on Saturday night.

Guterres, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Stephane Dujarric, extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Indonesia.

The UN chief also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“The United Nations stands ready to support the ongoing Government-led rescue and relief efforts,” the statement added.

According to reports, at least 200 people have died and over 850 injured after the devastating tsunami struck the coast in the Sunda Strait of the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

The areas worst affected were Pandenglang, South Lampung and Serang.

Roads and highways were also said to have been damaged, and several people were reported to be missing.







