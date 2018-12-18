Home Uncategorized Updated: Air Force confirms death of ex-CDS, Alex Badeh
Uncategorized
0

Updated: Air Force confirms death of ex-CDS, Alex Badeh

0
0

Updated: Air Force confirms death of ex-CDS, Alex Badeh

now playing

BREAKING: Ex-Chief of Defence staff, Alex Badeh reportedly killed

now playing

IMF approves $2.97b liquidity

now playing

NEXIM agrees to $1bn trade facilitation deal with AFREXIM

now playing

Professional marketers charged to be innovative

now playing

Govt, Houthi rebels accuse each of breaking truce

The Nigerian Airforce has confirmed the death of Ex-chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh. 

The force in a statement by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, described Badeh’s death as painful. 

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest,” the statement said.

elow is a statement by the Airforce Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, made available to PoliticsNGR;

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.”

Related Posts

BREAKING: Ex-Chief of Defence staff, Alex Badeh reportedly killed

TVCN 0

IMF approves $2.97b liquidity

TVCN 0

NEXIM agrees to $1bn trade facilitation deal with AFREXIM

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies