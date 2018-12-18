Updated: Air Force confirms death of ex-CDS, Alex Badeh

The Nigerian Airforce has confirmed the death of Ex-chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh.

The force in a statement by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, described Badeh’s death as painful.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest,” the statement said.

