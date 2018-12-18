Updated: Man Utd appoint Michael Carrick as caretaker manager

Manchester United’s management has appointed Michael Carrick as head of its caretaker coaching team, following the exit of Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho’s exit was announced on Tuesday morning in a statement issued by the Club, thanking him for the service he put in while in charge of the club as the manager.

Also read: Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho as manager



According to reports, Michael Carrick will acting interim Manchester United manager until an external interim manager is appointed, and that appointment will be made within in the next 48 hours.

Carrick will presumably take training until United bring in a more long-term caretaker manager before they play Cardiff this weekend.

Michael Carrick is an English former professional footballer. He is one of the most decorated English players of all time and is best known for his 12 year tenure as a Manchester United player, whom he also captained.







Share this: Tweet



