Home Football Updated: Man Utd appoint Michael Carrick as caretaker manager
Updated: Man Utd appoint Michael Carrick as caretaker manager
Football
International
Sports
0

Updated: Man Utd appoint Michael Carrick as caretaker manager

0
0
now viewing

Updated: Man Utd appoint Michael Carrick as caretaker manager

now playing

Manchester United sack Mourinho as manager

now playing

NASS workers vow to continue strike today

now playing

ASUU walks out of meeting with FG

now playing

Court sentences OAU ‘sex-for-marks’ lecturer to 24months in prison

now playing

Minimum Wage: Govs to meet with Buhari today

Image result for Michael Carrick

Manchester United’s management has appointed Michael Carrick as head of its caretaker coaching team, following the exit of Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho’s exit was announced on Tuesday morning in a statement issued by the Club, thanking him for the service he put in while in charge of the club as the manager.

Also read: Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho as manager

According to reports, Michael Carrick will acting interim Manchester United manager until an external interim manager is appointed, and that  appointment will be made within in the next 48 hours.

Carrick will presumably take training until United bring in a more long-term caretaker manager before they play Cardiff this weekend.

Michael Carrick is an English former professional footballer. He is one of the most decorated English players of all time and is best known for his 12 year tenure as a Manchester United player, whom he also captained.


Related Posts

Manchester United sack Mourinho as manager

TVCN 0

NASS workers vow to continue strike today

TVCN 0

ASUU walks out of meeting with FG

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies