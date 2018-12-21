US Defence secretary, Jim Mattis, resigns
President Donald Trump has announced the resignation of US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis at the end of February.
In his tweet, Trump tweeted described General Mattis as a great help to him in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations.
The news comes a day after the president’s controversial announcement that all US troops would be withdrawn from Syria.
Mr Trump did not name a successor, but said one would be appointed shortly.