US govt shuts down, as Trump, Senate clash on border wall funding

A fierce dispute over President Donald Trump’s demands that Congress assigns $5 billion for a wall, along the border with Mexico, led to a partial shut down of the U.S government, ton Saturday.

After failing to strike a budget deal on Friday, congressional leaders and the White House, pledged to keep talking through the weekend in search of a deal to end the shutdown, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The impasse came after President Donald Trump threw a wrench into the works earlier in the week by refusing to agree to a short-term funding deal, cut by Democratic and Republican senators, because it did not include the $5 billion for his border wall.

Trump is insisting he will use the military to protect the U.S. border

