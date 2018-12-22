Home America US govt shuts down, as Trump, Senate clash on border wall funding
US govt shuts down, as Trump, Senate clash on border wall funding
US govt shuts down, as Trump, Senate clash on border wall funding

US govt shuts down, as Trump, Senate clash on border wall funding

US Defence secretary, Jim Mattis, resigns

Mexican migrants try to climb border fence after tirelessly waiting for asylum

Trump calls CIA assessment of Khashoggi murder premature but possible

Central American migrants resume their march towards U.S. border

Trump administration moves to curb migrants' asylum claims

A fierce dispute over President Donald Trump’s demands that Congress assigns $5 billion for a wall, along the border with Mexico, led to a partial shut down of the U.S government, ton Saturday.

After failing to strike a budget deal on Friday, congressional leaders and the White House, pledged to keep talking through the weekend in search of a deal to end the shutdown, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The impasse came after President Donald Trump threw a wrench into the works earlier in the week by refusing to agree to a short-term funding deal, cut by Democratic and Republican senators, because it did not include the $5 billion for his border wall.

Trump is insisting he will use the military to protect the U.S. border

