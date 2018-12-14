Vice presidential candidates of APC, PDP, others hold debate today

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, and three others will clash in a highly-anticipated debate scheduled to take place today.

The debate, organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), will pit the running mates of five parties against one another at 7:00 pm in Abuja.

The parties that’ll participate in the debate are the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP, the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), the Young Progressive Party (YPP), and the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

Watch the debate live on TVC NEWS AT 7 PM LOCAL TIME.

