We know nothing about siege on Dino Melaye’s Abuja home – Police

Police have laid siege to the residence of Senator Dino Melaye in Sangha Street in high brow Maitam a district of Abuja.

The reason for the siege is unclear and police spokesman in the FCT Manzah Anjunguri says he knows nothing about it.

The force in a tweet said: “No order from the IGP or plan by the force to arrest Senator Melaye and inject him to death, if the senator knows he has committed any crime or aware of his involvement in any crime, he should come out, confess and face legal consequences instead of whipping up sentiments to distract the public.”

Senator Melaye is believed to be inside the house at the moment.

Meanwhile, Mose Melaye, younger brother to the senator speaking to the media. He said Dino’s security man was handcuffed at gate and kept in an unmarked pickup.

Share this: Tweet



