The Nigerian Army said the $1 billion approved to fight insurgency and other security challenges has not been released to the military.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2017, wrote the national assembly, requesting the approval of the withdrawal of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) to purchase weapons, strengthen the fight against insurgency.

Army spokesman Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said the money is still being processed.

Recall that in 2017, the national economic council (NEC) approved the request of the current administration to withdraw$1 billion from the excess crude account (ECA) for the fight against insurgency.

Fielding questions on a TV Programme (not on TVC News), Sani Usman, spokesman of the army, said the money is still being processed.

“People should understand also that this is a democratic system in which procurement and of course funding of defense related issues takes such a long time,” he said.

“Take for instance the issue of the $1 billion approved recently by Mr. President, up till now the process is ongoing. The ministry of defense is still pursuing the matter to the point that when it is done, the armed forces will definitely get more equipment, more arms and ammunition,” Usman said.

