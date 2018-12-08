Home Business Zamfara govt bans sale, buying of cattle outside designated markets
Zamfara govt bans sale, buying of cattle outside designated markets
Zamfara govt bans sale, buying of cattle outside designated markets

Zamfara govt bans sale, buying of cattle outside designated markets

Image result for Zamfara govt bans sale, buying of cattle outside designated marketsZamfara State Government has banned the buying and sale of cattle outside designated markets across the state. The measure was taken to curtail the menace of cattle rustling and the involvement of middle men in the sale of stolen cows .

Zamfara state government had in recent times engaged the services of civilian JTF and other relevant stakeholders in the fight against Cattle Rustling, Armed banditry ,Kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities and it says these steps have started yielding positive result.

