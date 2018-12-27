Home News Zamfara killings: Saraki charges Buhari to take “full direct control”
Zamfara killings: Saraki charges Buhari to take "full direct control"
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take full and direct control of the situation in the State.

The Senate President describes the killings as barbaric and unacceptable, calling on the security agencies to devise a strategy to put an end to the situation.

Armed bandits have attacked different communities in Zamfara state in the past few weeks.

Hundreds of people have been killed in such attacks since the begining of the year.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force said it will continue to support the operations to tackle armed banditry, cattle Rustling, Kidnapping and any form of criminality.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said the Air force would deploy additional resources in the north western part of the country, where bandits attack communities on a daily basis.

