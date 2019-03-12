Home Politics #NigeriaVotes 2019 election: Foreign Observer mission identifies parties as weakest link
2019 election: Foreign Observer mission identifies parties as weakest link
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
0

2019 election: Foreign Observer mission identifies parties as weakest link

0
0
now viewing

2019 election: Foreign Observer mission identifies parties as weakest link

now playing

INEC declares Kano governorship election inconclusive

now playing

INEC declares candidate of PDP, Emeka Ihedioha winner of governorship election in Imo state

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: INEC declares governorship election in Bauchi inconclusive

now playing

BREAKING: INEC suspends all electoral processes in Rivers

now playing

Voting, sorting ends, collation ongoing in Sokoto

Image result for 2019 election: Foreign Observer mission in NigeriaThe foreign observer mission in Nigeria has concluded that there is a significant improvement in the administration of the state level elections across the country.

It said this while presenting its preliminary report of the general election.

TVC News’ Moyo Thomas reports that the observer group who had observed the elections in all the geopolitical zones of the country identified political parties as the weakest link in the electoral process. It called for electoral reforms to give better credence to elections and electoral  process in Nigeria.

One of the recommendations of the foreign observer mission, is that women should be given more priority for better inclusiveness

The group advises that Nigeria and Independent  National Electoral Commission needs better training of collation staff and better data management.

The observers say they will remain in the country to monitor the concluding processes of the general election, including the election tribunal process.

The final report and recommendations will be ready by June 2019.

Related Posts

INEC declares Kano governorship election inconclusive

TVCN 0

INEC declares candidate of PDP, Emeka Ihedioha winner of governorship election in Imo state

TVCN 0

#NigeriaVotes: INEC declares governorship election in Bauchi inconclusive

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies