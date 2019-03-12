2019 election: Foreign Observer mission identifies parties as weakest link

The foreign observer mission in Nigeria has concluded that there is a significant improvement in the administration of the state level elections across the country.

It said this while presenting its preliminary report of the general election.

TVC News’ Moyo Thomas reports that the observer group who had observed the elections in all the geopolitical zones of the country identified political parties as the weakest link in the electoral process. It called for electoral reforms to give better credence to elections and electoral process in Nigeria.

One of the recommendations of the foreign observer mission, is that women should be given more priority for better inclusiveness

The group advises that Nigeria and Independent National Electoral Commission needs better training of collation staff and better data management.

The observers say they will remain in the country to monitor the concluding processes of the general election, including the election tribunal process.

The final report and recommendations will be ready by June 2019.

Share this: Tweet



