Home Politics #NigeriaVotes 2019 Polls: Don’t throw Nigeria into anarchy out of desperation, FG warns opposition
2019 Polls: Don’t throw Nigeria into anarchy out of desperation, FG warns opposition
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
0

2019 Polls: Don’t throw Nigeria into anarchy out of desperation, FG warns opposition

0
0
now viewing

2019 Polls: Don’t throw Nigeria into anarchy out of desperation, FG warns opposition

now playing

#NigeriaVotes : Commonwealth Observers in Nigeria ahead of election

now playing

President Buhari appreciates fmr U.S. President Clinton for continuous support of Nigeria

now playing

Second judge disqualifies self in handling of fraud case against NBA President

now playing

Lagos Police debunks rumour of 'general raid' in Lagos

now playing

CBN relaxes implementation of rules on bad loans

The Federal Government has warned the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to throw Nigeria into anarchy in desperation for power.

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed made the assertion in Illorin, Kwara State adding that the ongoing attempt by the PDP to discredit the results of the yet-to-be held 2019 general elections is an invitation to anarchy.

He said the latest manifestation of PDP’s avowed determination to discredit the results of the 2019 elections is the statement credited to the opposition party that it lacks confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the party’s decision to set up what it calls the Parallel Voting Tabulation (PVT) System.

The Minister however warned the PDP of very dire consequences, should it proceed to usurp the role of INEC.

The Minister called on the security agencies to ensure that no one precipitates chaos before, during and after the elections, and urged
Nigerians to come out in large numbers to peacefully exercise their franchise.

Related Posts

#NigeriaVotes : Commonwealth Observers in Nigeria ahead of election

TVCN 0

President Buhari appreciates fmr U.S. President Clinton for continuous support of Nigeria

TVCN 0

Second judge disqualifies self in handling of fraud case against NBA President

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies