2020 campaign: Bernie Sanders holds first large rally

Image result for Bernie Sanders holds first large rallyDemocratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders showed a more personal side as he hit the 2020 campaign trail for the first time, describing the struggles of his working class youth, and how it helped shape his progressive politics.

The campaign trail also signaled Sanders’ emphasis on expanding his support among minority voters, who he struggled to connect with, during his 2016 campaign.

The twin rallies over the weekend also served as a reminder to Democrats of his ability to generate grassroots enthusiasm.

Over the next few weeks, Sanders will travel to states with early nominating contests, including Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada before returning to his hometown of Vermont, for a formal campaign launch.

