30 governorship candidates endorse Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Thirty governorship candidates under the aegis of Forum of Governorship Candidates in Lagos state, has endorsed the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to them, Sanwoolu has what it takes to take to improve on the infrastructure development of the state on place it on the world map.

They said the APC governorship candidate would build on the foundation which was laid by the National leader of the party Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, INEC’s Resident electoral commissioner in Lagos said the commission is also ready for the smooth conduct of the rerun national assembly elections in the affected constituencies in the state.

The commission has identified six federal constituencies where the national assembly elections were inconclusive on February. The commission blames political thuggery, manual, voting, over-voting amongst other irregularities as reasons for the cancellation.

He said the commission is fully prepared ahead of March 9 election alongside the rerun.

INEC is asking all eligible voters to come out en masse and exercise their franchise in an orderly manner on saturday.

