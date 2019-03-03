3000 constituents enjoy free dental healthcare in Lagos

Constituents of the Lagos Central Senatorial District have been advised to go for regular check-up to know the status of their dental health.

The advice was given at a free dental care programme for 3000 people under Eti-Osa constituency 2.

Correspondent Ola Awakan reports that as much as the beneficiaries require dental care, the high cost of visiting the hospital scares them. They therefore, took advantage of this free healthcare programme to know the status of their dental health.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming Lagos State Assembly election representing Eti Osa Constituency 2, Gbolahan Yishawu says all areas of dental care will be covered for 3000 constituents.

This chieftain of the APC wants beneficiaries of this constituency project to mobilize people to re-elect the Lagos Lawmaker.

Beneficiaries of this free dental healthcare believe more lives can be impacted if other politicians would organise programmes that touch people at the grassroots.

