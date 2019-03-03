Home Health 3000 constituents enjoy free dental healthcare in Lagos
3000 constituents enjoy free dental healthcare in Lagos
Health
News
Nigeria
0

3000 constituents enjoy free dental healthcare in Lagos

0
0
now viewing

3000 constituents enjoy free dental healthcare in Lagos

now playing

Lagos Central endorses Ambode, Remi Tinubu for re-election

Senator Remi Tinubu -TVC
now playing

#Nigeria@57: Let’s remain united, Senator Tinubu tells Nigerians

Image result for 3000 constituents enjoy free dental healthcare in LagosConstituents of the Lagos Central Senatorial District have been advised to go for regular check-up to know the status of their dental health.

The advice was given at a free dental care programme for 3000 people under Eti-Osa constituency 2.

Correspondent Ola Awakan reports that as much as the beneficiaries require dental care, the high cost of visiting the hospital scares them. They therefore, took advantage of this free healthcare programme to know the status of their dental health.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming Lagos State Assembly election representing Eti Osa Constituency 2, Gbolahan Yishawu says all areas of dental care will be covered for 3000 constituents.

This chieftain of the APC wants beneficiaries of this constituency project to mobilize people to re-elect the Lagos Lawmaker.

Beneficiaries of this free dental healthcare believe more lives can be impacted if other politicians would organise programmes that touch people at the grassroots.

Related Posts

Lagos Central endorses Ambode, Remi Tinubu for re-election

TVCN 0
Senator Remi Tinubu -TVC

#Nigeria@57: Let’s remain united, Senator Tinubu tells Nigerians

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies