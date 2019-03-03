Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Abducted Edo APC chieftain, Ohio-Ezomon regains freedom
Abducted Edo APC chieftain, Ohio-Ezomon regains freedom
Abducted Edo APC chieftain, Ohio-Ezomon regains freedom

Abducted Edo APC chieftain, Ohio-Ezomon regains freedom

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo House of Assembly, Michael Ohio-Ezomon has regained freed from his captors.

He was kidnapped in his house at Eme-Ora, Owan West Local Government Area two months ago.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Musa Ebomhiana confirmed the story.

The candidate’s police orderly was killed by the abductors when he was abducted.

The freed APC house of assembly candidate had earlier represented Owan West Constituency in the state assembly between 2011 and 2015.

