Adamawa APC rejects result of inconclusive governorship election

Image result for APC rejects declaration of Adamawa governorship election inconclusiveThe governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has rejected the declaration of the governorship election in the state inconclusive.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday said the election was inconclusive because the margin between the two top contestants was not as wide as the number of registered voters in some areas where the election was cancelled.

Correspondent Habidah Lawal has the reports  that Jibrilla Bindow, the incumbent governor and APC candidate had polled 334,995 vote while Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 367,471, a margin of 32,476 as against 40,988 cancelled votes.

The commission had on Sunday declared the election “inconclusive” because the margin between the two top contestants was not as much  as the number of votes cancelled across 44 polling units. But the APC, said INEC should do more than a mere rerun exercise in the 44 polling units.

He faulted the entire electoral process describing the negligence of collation officers at the local and state level as inappropriate, and unacceptable.

INEC is yet to fix the date for the rerun of the election.

