Adebule votes in Iba, commends voters

Lagos state deputy governor, Idiat Adebule has commended the people of Iba LCDA for conducting themselves peacefully at the poll.

Adebule who cast her vote alongside her husband after being accredited around 12:45pm said the people of OJO are known to be non violent.

In her remarks after casting her vote, Adebule said that she has faith in the independent national electoral commission that it will conduct credible election.

“Apart from the late arrival of INEC officials, every other thing is smooth unlike during the presidential election when mart card readers were faulty”

