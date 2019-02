Nigerian Youths have been asked to return fully to agriculture to sustain the country’s economy.

South-East zonal Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Daniel Okafor on Thursday, charged Nigerian youths to return fully to agriculture, saying agriculture has the potential to provide employment for more than 75% of unemployed Nigerians.

Mr Daniel said Nigeria is endowed with the capacity to produce varieties of agricultural products if the right resources are provide for farmers.

