AFCON U-20: Nigeria lose 3rd place to South Africa on penalties

The Amajita of South Africa have won the third place match of the 2019 African Under-20 Cup of Nations holding in Niger Republic.

The South Africans defeated the Nigerian Under-20 team the Flying Eagles 5-3 on penalties to pick the third positio at the Championship.

Both sides went into a penalty shootout after the match ended i a goalless draw in regulation time.

The Amajita scored all of their first five kicks, while Nigeria scored only three.

Despite the loss the Flying Eagles have qualified for the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup along with the South Africans and finalists Senegal and Mali.

Share this: Tweet



