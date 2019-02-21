Again, Buhari to address Nigerians Friday morning

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a broadcast to the nation on Friday, at 7 am, as Nigerians head to the poll for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

This is according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

“All television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast, the statement added.

