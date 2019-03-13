Home International Again UK Parliament reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal
Again UK Parliament reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal
International
World News
0

Again UK Parliament reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal

0
0
now viewing

Again UK Parliament reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: Britain encourages Nigerians to exercise franchise on Saturday

now playing

May buckles: British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit

now playing

A prayer for Brexit: Church of England spiritual leader to plead for unity

now playing

UK, East and Southern Africa sign trade deal

now playing

It's May's deal or long Brexit delay - UK's chief negotiator

British Parliament will today vote to decide if the UK would leave the EU with or without a deal.

If their decision is a no-deal Brexit, then they would again vote the day after on whether Article 50 – the legal mechanism taking the UK out of the EU on 29 March – should be extended.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to quit the European Union was rejected by parliament for a second time, seventeen days before the planned departure date

Lawmakers voted against Mrs May’s amended Brexit deal by three hundred and ninety one to two hundred and forty two.

This deepens the country’s political crisis and puts the world’s fifth largest economy in uncharted territory with no obvious way forward.

Related Posts

#NigeriaVotes: Britain encourages Nigerians to exercise franchise on Saturday

TVCN 0

May buckles: British PM to rule out no-deal Brexit

TVCN 0

A prayer for Brexit: Church of England spiritual leader to plead for unity

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies