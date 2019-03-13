Again UK Parliament reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal

British Parliament will today vote to decide if the UK would leave the EU with or without a deal.

If their decision is a no-deal Brexit, then they would again vote the day after on whether Article 50 – the legal mechanism taking the UK out of the EU on 29 March – should be extended.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to quit the European Union was rejected by parliament for a second time, seventeen days before the planned departure date

Lawmakers voted against Mrs May’s amended Brexit deal by three hundred and ninety one to two hundred and forty two.

This deepens the country’s political crisis and puts the world’s fifth largest economy in uncharted territory with no obvious way forward.

