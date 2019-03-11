Air Peace clarifies order for B737 Max 8 after crash of Ethiopian airline

Nigerian airline, Air Peace has clarified the order it placed for 10 brand new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

In a statement from the Corporate Communications Manager, Chris Iwara, he stated that the company is still at the design and configuration stage and yet to take delivery of the aircraft.

“This clarification has become necessary in view of numerous calls and enquiries on our responses to incidents involving the 737 Max 8 aircraft.

“Although it is premature to comment on the incident , we wish to assure members of the flying public that we are closely following and monitoring developments on the issue as an airline that prioritises the safety and well being of our customers”.

“While we keep engaging with our partners in this regard, we repose implicit confidence in Boeing and aviation authorities to capably and satisfactorily address all the issues if at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation, it is discoverd that the challenge is with the B737 Max 8.”

“We urge members of the flying public to continue to choose Air Peace as their preferred airline and trust us to always act in their best interest”.

