Anthony Joshua to defends his IBF, WBA & WBO titles in US on 1 June

Anthony Joshua will fight in the US for the first time when he defends his IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller on 1 June.

Joshua will take on Miller at Madison Square Garden in the undefeated American’s home city of New York.

Miller, who has 23 wins and a draw but has never fought for a world title.

The 30-year-old will almost certainly be the heaviest opponent Joshua has faced as a professional.

Miller – nicknamed ‘Big Baby’ – won 20 of his fights by knockout but Joshua represents a huge step-up in class.

Share this: Tweet



