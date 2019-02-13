Home Boxing Anthony Joshua to defends his IBF, WBA & WBO titles in US on 1 June
Anthony Joshua to defends his IBF, WBA & WBO titles in US on 1 June
Anthony Joshua to defends his IBF, WBA & WBO titles in US on 1 June

Anthony Joshua to defends his IBF, WBA & WBO titles in US on 1 June

I want Deontay Wilder next - Anthony Joshua

"I want the big one, I want ‘big gun’ Wilder" - Anthony Joshua

Boxing: Joshua decries 'fake news' about his chin

Joshua-Parker bout near reality in 2018 - Hearn

I'm ready to 'rock and roll' with Tyson Fury - Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua will fight in the US for the first time when he defends his IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller on 1 June.

Joshua will take on Miller at Madison Square Garden in the undefeated American’s home city of New York.

Miller, who has 23 wins and a draw but has never fought for a world title.

The 30-year-old will almost certainly be the heaviest opponent Joshua has faced as a professional.

Miller – nicknamed ‘Big Baby’ – won 20 of his fights by knockout but Joshua represents a huge step-up in class.

