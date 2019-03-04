Anti-corruption: Auditors want government to curb fraud in public sector

Nigeria’s re-elected government has been advised to intensify efforts at curbing fraud in the public service.

The Chartered Institute Of Forensic and Investigative Auditing says this will allow for more judicious use of financial resources.

The implementation of a treasury single account is one of its efforts at achieving this objective.

The authorities already say TSA helps the nation save twenty four point seven billion naira monthly.

But the Chartered Institute Of Forensic and Investigative Auditing wants efforts at curbing mismanagement of the country’s monies to be stepped up.

Speaking to Newsmen at a conference, President of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Auditing, Victoria Enape, said, high level of non-performing loans attributable to poor corporate governance led to a crisis in the Nigerian banking sector years ago.

A most recent occurrence was that of the defunct Skye bank, which has now become Polaris bank.

The authorities are advised not to limit their anti-corruption fight to the public service alone but the private sector as well.

Nigeria’s Financial Reporting Council has already unveiled a code of corporate governance to guide operations of private sector businesses.

The code aims at improving accountability in the private sector.

Share this: Tweet



