Home Politics #NigeriaVotes APC candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq wins Kwara governorship election
APC candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq wins Kwara governorship election
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq wins Kwara governorship election

0
0
now viewing

APC candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq wins Kwara governorship election

now playing

BREAKING: INEC suspends all electoral processes in Rivers

now playing

Buhari sympathises with Ethiopia, other nations over tragic air accident

now playing

Flight ET302 crashes with 157 people on board

now playing

BREAKING: Olatoye Sugar shot dead by unknown gunmen in Ibadan

now playing

EFCC arrests acting Accountant-General of Imo state

Image result for APC candidate Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq wins Kwara governorship electionCandidate of the All Progressives Congress, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been declared winner of the Governorship election in Kwara state with three hundred and thirty one thousand, five hundred and forty six votes.

He defeated his closest rival Razak Atunwa who polled one hundred and fourteen thousand, seven hundred and fifty four votes.

From the results declared in all sixteen local government areas in Kwara state, the APC Candidate led his PDP counterpart with a margin of two hundred and sixteen thousand seven hundred and ninety two votes.

 

Related Posts

BREAKING: INEC suspends all electoral processes in Rivers

TVCN 0

Buhari sympathises with Ethiopia, other nations over tragic air accident

TVCN 0

Flight ET302 crashes with 157 people on board

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies