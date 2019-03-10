APC candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq wins Kwara governorship election

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been declared winner of the Governorship election in Kwara state with three hundred and thirty one thousand, five hundred and forty six votes.

He defeated his closest rival Razak Atunwa who polled one hundred and fourteen thousand, seven hundred and fifty four votes.

From the results declared in all sixteen local government areas in Kwara state, the APC Candidate led his PDP counterpart with a margin of two hundred and sixteen thousand seven hundred and ninety two votes.

