APC chieftains congratulates Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat
APC chieftains congratulates Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat

APC chieftains congratulates Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat

Image result for APC chieftains congratulates Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, HamzatChieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos state have dedicated the victory recorded by the party during last election to the national leader of the all progressives congress for his selflessness.

They also congratulate the governor-elect and his deputy.

Kareemah Salami reports that All Progressives Congress chieftain, Cardinal James Odunmbaku popularly known as Babaeto and another chieftain of the party Lanre Razak have congratulated Lagos state governor-elect, Babajide Sanwoolu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat for their victory at the poll.

The chieftains say the victory is dedicated to the national leader of the all progressives congress Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for being a true leader.

The chieftains said Lagosians should expect more of good governance from the in coming administration.

