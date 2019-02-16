APC condemns postponement of 2019 elections

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned the postponement of the general election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned the postponement of the general election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

INEC had, in the early hours of today, postponed to February 23rd, the General election earlier scheduled for today, Saturday, February 16th, 2019.

Reacting to the development, the Buhari Campaign Organisation emphasized its earlier allegation that the PDP is out to discredit the electoral process.

A statement signed by the organisation’s spokesman, Festus Keyamo, said the PDP has come to terms with inevitable defeat.

Mr. Keyamo called out INEC: “We do not want to be forced to a situation of announcing our total loss of confidence in INEC, because we know where that would leave our democracy’, Keyamo said.

Share this: Tweet



