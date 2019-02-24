APC warns of alleged plans to disrupt collation process

The All Progressive Congress has called on all law enforcement agencies to mobilise extra armed security, to protect all collation centres nationwide.

The Party appeals to Nigerians to provide standby electricity this night at all collation centres and monitor the election results from the various units up to the State Collation Centres.

APC says Official results have not been declared so there should be vigilance on the part of Party agents and supporters.

The party warns that insiders within the PDP Campaign Council are making last-minute efforts to switch allegiance to President Buhari and the APC that the PDP is currently recruiting armed thugs to attack ward and local government collation centres this evening till the early hours of the morning.

