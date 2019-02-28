Appeal court reserves judgment on Onnoghen’s four appeals

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, yesterday, reserved judgment on four separate appeals suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, lodged before it.

Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen A three-man panel of justices of the appellate court, headed by Justice Stephen Adah, adjourned the cases for judgment after it heard from both Onnoghen and the Federal Government. Represented by a team of lawyers, led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, Onnoghen told the appellate court that Federal Government relied on “a questionable ex-parte order” and suspended him from office.

He told the court that the Mr. Danladi Umar-led Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, on January 23, surreptitiously issued an ex-parte order for his removal, a day after it had adjourned further proceedings on the six-count charge the FG preferred against him, till January 28.

He contended that it was legally wrong for the CCT to issue such ex-parte order when there was a pending motion questioning its jurisdiction to entertain the charge. Onnoghen’s lawyer further argued that such order, which had far-reaching consequences that impacted on the rule of law, should not have been made ex-parte. “The tribunal ought to have determined the issue of jurisdiction first.

We also want to urge your lordships to examine the circumstances surrounding the granting of that ex-parte order.” Meanwhile, a mild drama ensued after Federal Government’s counsel, Alhaji Aliyu Umar, SAN, whose name appeared on the controversial ex-parte order, said he took exception to claim that he was the one that obtained it from the CCT.

