Argentina: President Mauricio gets tough on crime

Argentina’s government, is getting tough on crime.

The security minister, is pushing a series of new tough-on-crime measures, including dropping the age for juvenile convictions, equipping police with stun guns and trialing facial recognition at train stations.

The minister also spearheaded talks with China to purchase police body cameras for local forces, which she added would be the first such deal with Beijing for her ministry.

The focus on crime comes as her boss, President Mauricio Macri, prepares for national elections in October.

