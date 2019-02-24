Home News Army arrests gunmen, recovers large scale cache of arms, ammunition in Bayelsa
News
Nigeria
Image result for Army arrests gunmen, recovers large scale cache of arms, ammunition in BayelsaTroops of 5 Battalion, 16 Brigade Nigerian Army on Saturday arrested 15 armed men suspected to be political thugs at Ikebiri 1 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to a statement made available to journalists’on Sunday morning, the force said that the recovery was as a result of successful operation It said that the feat was achieved as a direct response by vigilant troops in Operation SAFE CONDUCT 2019 in 16 Brigade Area of Responsibility.

The statement further stated that there are indications that the armed men are highly suspected to be political thugs who planned to disrupt the presidential and national assembly elections in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in Bayelsa State.

Items said to have been recovered from them include : One General Purpose Machine Gun, two 200 Horse Powered Speedboats, large quantity of ammunition, sixteen mobile phones, seven handheld Motorola radio, five Motorola battery charger.

Others are:three wrist watches, five torch light, four Identify Cards, the sum of Sixteen Thousand Naira only.

The Brigade, however restates her resolve to ensure a seamless conduct of the general election in support of the lead security agencies.

Those arrested would be handed over to the Nigerian police after initial interrogation for necessary action.

 

