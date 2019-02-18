Home International At least 44 killed, several others wounded in India car bomb explosion
At least 44 killed, several others wounded in India car bomb explosion
International
World News
0

At least 44 killed, several others wounded in India car bomb explosion

0
0
now viewing

At least 44 killed, several others wounded in India car bomb explosion

At least 44 persons have been killed and several others wounded after a car loaded with explosives rammed into a military envoy in Kashmir, India

Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group, claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Pulwama and police have asked people to stay indoors.

According to reports, 23 arrests have been made in connection with the car bomb attack, which has triggered a fresh wave of tensions with Pakistan.

New Delhi accuses Pakistan of having a hand in the attack, an allegation Islamabad denies.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies