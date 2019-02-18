At least 44 killed, several others wounded in India car bomb explosion

At least 44 persons have been killed and several others wounded after a car loaded with explosives rammed into a military envoy in Kashmir, India

Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group, claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Pulwama and police have asked people to stay indoors.

According to reports, 23 arrests have been made in connection with the car bomb attack, which has triggered a fresh wave of tensions with Pakistan.

New Delhi accuses Pakistan of having a hand in the attack, an allegation Islamabad denies.

