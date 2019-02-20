ATM records transactions worth N39.15trn in Q4, 2018

Reports from the National Bureau of Statistics show Automated Teller Machine from banks across the country recorded transactions worth N39.15 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It states that N39.15 trillion was from 616million transactions recorded as data on Electronic Payment Channels in the Nigeria Banking Sector during the period.

The bureau added that NIBSS Instant Payments transactions dominated the volume of recorded in the quarter.

The report stated that 228 million NIP transactions valued at N23.57 trillion were recorded in the quarter under review.

Share this: Tweet



