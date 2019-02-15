Home International Australia Govt. pledges to improve lives of indigenous Australians
Australia Govt. pledges to improve lives of indigenous Australians
Australia Govt. pledges to improve lives of indigenous Australians

Australia Govt. pledges to improve lives of indigenous Australians

Australia is failing to meet five of its seven targets aimed at improving the lives of indigenous Australians, including life expectancy and employment rates.

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison told parliament during his first ‘Closing the Gap’ speech that it was an ‘unforgivable state’ and that he didn’t know when Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children would have the same opportunities as other children growing up in Australia.

The 11th annual Closing the Gap report added that Year 12 attainment and early education was on track to meet the 2031 targets.

