Aviation industry records 33% growth between January 2017 & June 2018

The Federal Government has said the aviation industry recorded an average growth of 33 per cent on domestic operations between January 2017 and June 2018.

The sector also recorded 13.5 per cent growth on international operations between the same period.

Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika disclosed that the Industry also ensured sustenance of safety of lives and property of airlines passengers.

According to the Hadi Sirika, regulation, airport infrastructure and service provision were also improved upon.

