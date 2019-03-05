Beverly Hills TV star, Luke Perry dies at 52 after suffering a massive stroke

Eulogies are pouring in for Beverly hills television star, Luke Perry, who died on Monday after suffering a “massive” stroke last week.

Perry rose to super stardom as the heartthrob Dylan McKay in the 1990’s U.S. television drama “Beverly Hills 90210”.

Perry – who currently plays dad, Fred Andrews in the CW series ‘Riverdale’ – was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering the stroke in his home last Wednesday in California.

It was, coincidentally, the same day Fox unveiled plans for a six-episode revival of 90210 with many in the original cast, including Jason Priestly and Jennie Garth. Perry had not been announced to return.

Perry’s publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed the news, saying that his family and friends were with him when he died.

