Bilateral relations:U.S. business official in China says most firms favour tariffs

China and the United States have progressed on specific issues on economic and trade talks in Washington.

The American chamber of commerce in china wants a level playing field.

A U.S. business official in China says majority of its member companies want the United States to keep tariffs on Chinese goods, while Washington and Beijing try to hammer out a deal to end a months-long trade war.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China also wants the U.S. government to push Beijing harder to create a level playing field for U.S. business.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he may sign an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to end the trade dispute if both countries can bridge their differences.

Trump had announced a day earlier, that he would delay a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods and extend his March 1 deadline for a deal.

Washington is demanding an end to the theft of trade secrets and practices that forced U.S. companies to turn over technology to Chinese firms.

