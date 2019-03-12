Boeing to upgrade software after accident

Boeing has confirmed that it will deploy a software upgrade to the 737 MAX 8, a few hours after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would mandate “design changes” in the aircraft by April.

The Federal Aviation Administration say it would require the changes no later than April.

Just hours later, Boeing responded by confirming it will deploy a software upgrade to the 737 MAX 8 – saying it’s designed to make a quote “already safe aircraft even safer”

Indonesia inspects Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes

Boeing’s new model has had two fatal crashes within five months, the first just last October in Indonesia.

The company says changes to the 737 MAX 8 have been in the works since.

The 737 line, which has flown for more than 50 years, is the world’s best-selling modern aircraft and viewed as one of the industry’s most reliable.

Indonesia’s Airworthiness and Aircraft Operation Directorate have inspected all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes following the deadly crash involving the aircraft in Ethiopia.

The inspection was focused on the Angle of Attack system of the aircraft which was one of the causes of Lion Air’s JT 610 crash last year.

