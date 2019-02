Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Zabarmari Communities of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attack is coming few hours to the commencement of the elections in Nigeria.

The incident which started at about 5:30pm has forced tens of hundred of residents to flee into Maiduguri Metropolis for safety.

Zabarmari, is about 30km away from Maiduguri, the state capital .

