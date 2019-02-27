BREAKING: Buhari, Osinbajo receive certificates of return

The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented certificates of return to the President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo.Both Buhari, and Osinbajo received the certificates on Wednesday at about 2:25pm in Abuja.

Chairman of the commission and returning officer for Presidential election, Mahmood Yakubu, declared Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress winner of the February 23rd presidential election.

Buhari won his reelection with 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the main opposition party, Atiku Abubakar, who polled a total of 11,262,978, representing 55.60% and 41.22% respectively.

President Buhari won in 19 states – Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti, Osun, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Yobe, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna and Borno

Atiku won in 17 states and the FCT – Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Cross River, FCT, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Delta and Ebonyi,

