BREAKING: Court of Appeal sets aside judgement which annulled Enugu APC primary

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has set aside the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, in Abuja, which annulled the primary election that produced Senator Ayogu Eze, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Enugu State.

The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, had on 5th February annulled the primary election that produced Senator Ayogu Eze, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Enugu State.

The trial court had held that George Ogara, emerged as the winner having scored the highest number of votes cast in the said direct primary election for Enugu State governorship aspirants is consistent with and in compliance with the provisions of Section 87 (3) of the Electoral.

A 3- man panel of the justices of the court of Appeal led by Justice Abdul Aboki, held that the suit at the trial court was filed out of time, as stipulated by the section 285 which ought to be 14 days after the cause of action had taken place, but plaintiff ( George Ogara) filed on 13th November.

