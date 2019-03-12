Home News BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap expatriate engineer, kill driver in Kano
BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap expatriate engineer, kill driver in Kano
BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap expatriate engineer, kill driver in Kano

BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap expatriate engineer, kill driver in Kano

Image result for BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap expatriate engineer, kill driver in KanoGunmen have kidnapped an expatriate engineer in Kano, and killed his driver. The incident occurred at about 7:40am on Tuesday, the Police in Kano said.

According to eyewitness report, the gunmen, numbering four, attacked the vehicle of the victims as they approached the roundabout to commence work in the morning.

Confirming the incident, Police said the engineer was abducted at about half past seven this morning, around Dangi roundabout by yet to be identified gunmen.

“The incident has been confirmed and the Police have commenced investigation”, even though the “identities of the victims have not being ascertained”.

Details later..

 

