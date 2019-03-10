Home Politics #NigeriaVotes BREAKING: INEC declares Babajide Sanwo-Olu governor-elect
BREAKING: INEC declares Babajide Sanwo-Olu governor-elect
BREAKING: INEC declares Babajide Sanwo-Olu governor-elect

BREAKING: INEC declares Babajide Sanwo-Olu governor-elect

APC candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq wins Kwara governorship election

BREAKING: INEC suspends all electoral processes in Rivers

Buhari sympathises with Ethiopia, other nations over tragic air accident

Flight ET302 crashes with 157 people on board

BREAKING: Olatoye Sugar shot dead by unknown gunmen in Ibadan

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been declared the winner of the March 9 governorship election in Lagos state.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu polled 739,445 (seven hundred and thirty nine thousand four hundred and forty five) votes to win the top job Mr Sanwo-Olu beat his closest rival Jimi Agbaje of the People’s Democratic Party who got 206,141 (two hundred and six thousand, one hundred and forty one) votes.

Meanwhile the PDP Governorship candidate Jimi Agbaje has congratulated Mr Sanwo-Olu on his victory at the poll.

Mr Agbaje put a phone call through to the Governor-elect of Lagos state shortly before INEC declared the APC candidate winner of the election.

 

