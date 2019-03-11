Home Politics #NigeriaVotes BREAKING: INEC declares candidate of APC, Dapo Abiodun, winner of governorship election in Ogun State
BREAKING: INEC declares candidate of APC, Dapo Abiodun, winner of governorship election in Ogun State

BREAKING: INEC declares candidate of APC, Mai Mala Buni winner of governorship election in Yobe state

BREAKING: INEC declares Babajide Sanwo-Olu governor-elect

Kwara : PDP's governorship candidate congratulates AbdulRazaq

BREAKING: PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, congratulates Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC ahead of formal announcement

BREAKING: INEC declares candidate of APC, Mai Mala Buni winner of governorship election in Yobe state

