BREAKING: INEC suspends all electoral processes in Rivers

The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended all electoral processes in Rivers state until further notice.

National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, says the decision was taken after reports of widespread disruption of the elections conducted on Saturday.

Mr Okoye said the commission is concerned about the credibility of the process due to violence in some polling units, abduction of staff, and destruction of electoral materials and result sheets.

He disclosed that a fact-finding committee has been established to assess the situation in the state and report back within 48 hours.

Share this: Tweet



