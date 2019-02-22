Home News BREAKING: Ogun SSG, Taiwo Adeoluwa, involved in auto crash
BREAKING: Ogun SSG, Taiwo Adeoluwa, involved in auto crash
BREAKING: Ogun SSG, Taiwo Adeoluwa, involved in auto crash

BREAKING: Ogun SSG, Taiwo Adeoluwa, involved in auto crash

Image result for BREAKING: Ogun SSG, Taiwo Adeoluwa, involved in auto crashThe Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa has been involved in an auto crash along Sagamu Abeokuta Expressway.

The Road Safety Sector Commander in Ogun State, Clement Oladele confirmed the incident.

He said the accident occurred at Kobape area, of the state.

He added that one of the occupants of the vehicle lost his life but the Secretary to the State Government is recuperating at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

Adeoluwa reportedly sustained a severe injury and has been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi -Aba, Abeokuta.

The remains of Adesanya who was popularly called ‘friend of the governor’ have been deposited at the hospital morgue.

 

