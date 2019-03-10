#NigeriaVotes March 10, 2019 TVCN 0 BREAKING: PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, congratulates Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC ahead of formal announcement 0 0 0 00 0 0 more BREAKING: PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, congratulates Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC ahead of formal announcement March 10, 2019 TVCN BREAKING: PDP's Okezie Ikpeazu declared winner of Abia state governorship election March 10, 2019 TVCN now playing APC candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq wins Kwara governorship election March 10, 2019 TVCN now playing BREAKING: INEC suspends all electoral processes in Rivers March 10, 2019 TVCN BREAKING: APC wins Kwara state governorship election: APC - 331,546; PDP -114,754 March 10, 2019 TVCN now playing Buhari sympathises with Ethiopia, other nations over tragic air accident March 10, 2019 TVCN Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... 0 00 0 0 previous BREAKING: PDP's Okezie Ikpeazu declared winner of Abia state governorship election Related Posts BREAKING: PDP’s Okezie Ikpeazu declared winner of Abia state governorship election March 10, 2019 TVCN 0 APC candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq wins Kwara governorship election March 10, 2019 TVCN 0 BREAKING: INEC suspends all electoral processes in Rivers March 10, 2019 TVCN 0